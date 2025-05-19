Ces vrais faux antifas qui sont le bras armé de la cancel culture européenne

Mick Hume est un journaliste et auteur anglais basé à Londres. Il a été le rédacteur en chef du magazine Living Marxism à partir de 1988, et le rédacteur en chef de spiked-online.com à partir de 2001. Il a été chroniqueur au Times (Londres) pendant 10 ans. Aujourd'hui, il écrit pour The European Conservative, Spiked, The Daily Mail et The Sun. Il est l'auteur, entre autres, de Revolting ! How the Establishment are Undermining Democracy and What They're Afraid Of (2017) et Trigger Warning : is the Fear of Being Offensive Killing Free Speech ? (2016), tous deux publiés par Harper Collins.