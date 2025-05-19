Atlantico, c'est qui, c'est quoi ?
mail icon
reserche
mail icon
facebook logox logolinkedin logoflux logo
best of png

BEST OF

Best-Of du 10 au 16 mai

Sociétéil y a 1 heures
Un manifestant tient une pancarte sur laquelle est écrit « Paris Paris Antifa » lors d'un rassemblement contre l'extrême droite à Paris, le 6 avril 2025.
Un manifestant tient une pancarte sur laquelle est écrit « Paris Paris Antifa » lors d'un rassemblement contre l'extrême droite à Paris, le 6 avril 2025. © KIRAN RIDLEY / AFP
Liberté d'expression

Ces vrais faux antifas qui sont le bras armé de la cancel culture européenne

Face aux tentatives de censure des conservateurs à Bruxelles, nous devons défendre sans équivoque la liberté d'expression pour tous.

avec Mick Hume
author imageMick Hume

Mick Hume est un journaliste et auteur anglais basé à Londres. Il a été le rédacteur en chef du magazine Living Marxism à partir de 1988, et le rédacteur en chef de spiked-online.com à partir de 2001. Il a été chroniqueur au Times (Londres) pendant 10 ans. Aujourd'hui, il écrit pour The European Conservative, Spiked, The Daily Mail et The Sun. Il est l'auteur, entre autres, de Revolting ! How the Establishment are Undermining Democracy and What They're Afraid Of (2017) et Trigger Warning : is the Fear of Being Offensive Killing Free Speech ? (2016), tous deux publiés par Harper Collins.

Voir la bio »

Ces vrais faux antifas qui sont le bras armé de la cancel culture européenne

Le sujet vous intéresse ?

Mots-Clés